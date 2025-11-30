Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 2 injured including teen

article

Two people, including a teenager, were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 29.

60th and Hampton

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:20 p.m., a 60-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

1st and Auer

Police say that at about 7 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Police are looking for those responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.