Milwaukee shootings Saturday night, 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Nov. 8, 2025.
63rd and Nash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:15 p.m., two 34-year-olds were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting.
17th and Lloyd
What we know:
Just before 10:45 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting as well.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.