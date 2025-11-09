Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday night, 3 injured

Published  November 9, 2025 6:23am CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two shootings in Milwaukee Saturday night left three people injured.
    • Two people were shot near 63rd and Nash, and another person was shot near 17th and Lloyd.
    • Police are looking for those responsible.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Nov. 8, 2025.

63rd and Nash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:15 p.m., two 34-year-olds were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting.

17th and Lloyd

What we know:

Just before 10:45 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting as well.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

