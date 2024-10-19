Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police investigated two shootings on Saturday, Oct. 19. One person was killed and another was wounded. Police took a suspect into custody for one of the shootings.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee left one person dead and another wounded on Saturday morning, Oct. 19.

1st and Keefe

A 25-year-old victim was shot around 5:25 a.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal wounds. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Port Washington and MLK

Shortly before noon, a 26-year-old victim was shot and killed. Police took a 38-year-old suspect into custody and said the district attorney's office is reviewing charges.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.