Milwaukee shootings Saturday injure 3

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings early Saturday, Sept. 25.

Three people were injured. The incidents happened just a few blocks from one another.

Locust and Fond du Lac

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:20 a.m., sustaining non-fatal injuries. Police said the victim drove to the area of 52nd and Clarke, where he summoned help. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

30th and Chambers

Just a few blocks from the first shooting, two people were injured as the result of an argument between several people just after 5 a.m., police said.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

