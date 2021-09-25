Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday injure 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police at shooting scene near 30th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings early Saturday, Sept. 25.

Three people were injured. The incidents happened just a few blocks from one another.

Locust and Fond du Lac

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:20 a.m., sustaining non-fatal injuries. Police said the victim drove to the area of 52nd and Clarke, where he summoned help. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

30th and Chambers

Just a few blocks from the first shooting, two people were injured as the result of an argument between several people just after 5 a.m., police said.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition. The second victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee girl shot, paralyzed in road rage incident

Toniah Williams, 17, is paralyzed from the waist down after prosecutors said a man fired at the car she was riding in.

66th and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee man charged in death of 76-year-old
article

66th and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee man charged in death of 76-year-old

A 59-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with fatally shooting a 76-year-old man near 66th and Hampton on Monday, Sept. 20.

Pleasant Prairie police arrest Illinois teen, guns found: video
article

Pleasant Prairie police arrest Illinois teen, guns found: video

A 13-year-old boy from Zion, Illinois has been placed into juvenile detention in Kenosha County – after he was found to have a weapon on him during an encounter with a Pleasant Prairie police officer.