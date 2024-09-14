Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, 1 person injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 14.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:26 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The location of the shooting is unknown.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.