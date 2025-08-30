Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded including teen

article

Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 30.

46th and Custer

What we know:

A 17-year-old was shot shortly before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible and investigating what led to the shooting.

Featured article

27th and Ruby

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m., police said a 36-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.