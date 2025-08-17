Milwaukee shootings Saturday afternoon, 2 people injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 16.
9th and Lincoln
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2 p.m., a 28-year-old victim was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Fond du Lac and Bourbon
What we know:
At about 3:15 p.m., a 33-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
