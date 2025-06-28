Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

Updated  June 28, 2025 10:20pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday.

27th and Center

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:05 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Center. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

35th and Park Hill

A 43-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 12:25 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

