Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday.
27th and Center
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:05 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Center. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
35th and Park Hill
A 43-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 12:25 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
