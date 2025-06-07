Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 7. Two people were shot near 96th and Brown Deer. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 7.

96th and Brown Deer

What we know:

Two people, ages 34 and 37, were shot around 3:50 a.m. MPD said both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

Police are looking for a known suspect. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Featured article

37th and Cherry

What we know:

MPD said a 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after being shot around 6:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.