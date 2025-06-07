Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded

By
Published  June 7, 2025 12:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 7.
    • Two people were shot near 96th and Brown Deer.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 7.

96th and Brown Deer

What we know:

Two people, ages 34 and 37, were shot around 3:50 a.m. MPD said both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for a known suspect. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

37th and Cherry

What we know:

MPD said a 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after being shot around 6:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee