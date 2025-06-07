Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 7.
96th and Brown Deer
What we know:
Two people, ages 34 and 37, were shot around 3:50 a.m. MPD said both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for a known suspect. What led to the shooting is not yet known.
37th and Cherry
What we know:
MPD said a 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital after being shot around 6:15 p.m.
What we don't know:
The shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.