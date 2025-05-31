Milwaukee fatal shootings Saturday; 3 killed

article

Three people were killed in different shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 31.

41st and Glendale

What we know:

An 18-year-old was shot around 5 a.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are looking for whoever is responsible.

2nd and Auer

What we know:

Two people were fatally shot around 6:08 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 48-year-old was transported to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries.

Scene near 2nd and Auer, Milwaukee

The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek anyone involved.

