Milwaukee fatal shootings Saturday; 3 killed
MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed in different shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 31.
41st and Glendale
What we know:
An 18-year-old was shot around 5 a.m.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are looking for whoever is responsible.
2nd and Auer
What we know:
Two people were fatally shot around 6:08 p.m.
Police said a 29-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 48-year-old was transported to the hospital and succumbed to their injuries.
Scene near 2nd and Auer, Milwaukee
The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.