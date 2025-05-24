Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded including 13-year-old

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people – including a 13-year-old – on Saturday, May 24.

39th and Custer

What we know:

A 13-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital around 9 a.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Officers are looking for whoever is responsible.

23rd and Greenfield

What we know:

A 34-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to MPD. It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said they're looking for a known suspect, while what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.