Late night Saturday Milwaukee shootings, 2 injured

The Brief Two people were injured in two shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. Both shootings happened just after 10 p.m. Police are looking for a known suspect in one of the shootings.



Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 26, 2025.

Dr. William Finlayson and Concordia

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:05 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for a known suspect.

45th and Hampton

What we know:

At about 10:07 p.m., a 30-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.