Late night Saturday Milwaukee shootings, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 26, 2025.
Dr. William Finlayson and Concordia
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:05 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Milwaukee police are looking for a known suspect.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
45th and Hampton
What we know:
At about 10:07 p.m., a 30-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.