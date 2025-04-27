Expand / Collapse search

Late night Saturday Milwaukee shootings, 2 injured

By
Published  April 27, 2025 6:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two people were injured in two shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday.
    • Both shootings happened just after 10 p.m.
    • Police are looking for a known suspect in one of the shootings.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, April 26, 2025.

Dr. William Finlayson and Concordia

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:05 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for a known suspect.

45th and Hampton

What we know:

At about 10:07 p.m., a 30-year-old was shot and went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

