Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded, 1 arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened on Saturday. Three people were wounded, one of whom was later taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Two Milwaukee shootings on Saturday wounded three people, one of whom was later arrested.

27th and Vine

What we know:

A 37-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 3:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

59th and Locust

What we know:

Police said two people, ages 16 and 20, were wounded in what appeared to be an "accidental" shooting around 12:40 p.m. Both victims went to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The 16-year-old was later taken into custody.

What we don't know:

While the shooting appears to have been accidental, MPD said it remains under investigation. It's unclear what charges the 16-year-old was taken into custody on, but police said the arrest was related to the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.