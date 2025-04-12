Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee shootings on Saturday wounded three people, one of whom was later arrested.
27th and Vine
What we know:
A 37-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 3:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
59th and Locust
What we know:
Police said two people, ages 16 and 20, were wounded in what appeared to be an "accidental" shooting around 12:40 p.m. Both victims went to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The 16-year-old was later taken into custody.
What we don't know:
While the shooting appears to have been accidental, MPD said it remains under investigation. It's unclear what charges the 16-year-old was taken into custody on, but police said the arrest was related to the shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
