Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded, 1 arrested

Updated  April 12, 2025 6:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened on Saturday.
    • Three people were wounded, one of whom was later taken into custody.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee shootings on Saturday wounded three people, one of whom was later arrested.

27th and Vine

What we know:

A 37-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 3:20 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

59th and Locust

What we know:

Police said two people, ages 16 and 20, were wounded in what appeared to be an "accidental" shooting around 12:40 p.m. Both victims went to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The 16-year-old was later taken into custody.

What we don't know:

While the shooting appears to have been accidental, MPD said it remains under investigation. It's unclear what charges the 16-year-old was taken into custody on, but police said the arrest was related to the shooting. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

