Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 22 left one person dead and two wounded.

14th and Atkinson

What we know:

Two people, ages 39 and 46, were shot at approximately 1:45 a.m. The 46-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Unknown location

What we know:

Police say a 51-year-old arrived at the hospital for medical treatment and refused to provide the police with an account, to include a location, that led to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.