Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 22 left one person dead and two wounded.
14th and Atkinson
What we know:
Two people, ages 39 and 46, were shot at approximately 1:45 a.m. The 46-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 39-year-old sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Unknown location
What we know:
Police say a 51-year-old arrived at the hospital for medical treatment and refused to provide the police with an account, to include a location, that led to his injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.