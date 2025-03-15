Overnight Milwaukee shootings, 4 injured around midnight Saturday

article

Four people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

44th and Meinecke

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about midnight, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

60th and Baldwin

What we know:

At about 12:49 a.m., a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old were shot.

Both arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.