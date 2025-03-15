Overnight Milwaukee shootings, 4 injured around midnight Saturday
article
MILWAUKEE - Four people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
44th and Meinecke
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about midnight, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
60th and Baldwin
What we know:
At about 12:49 a.m., a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old were shot.
Both arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.