Milwaukee shootings: Otis Green bail hearing Friday

Otis Green – one of the men facing charges following the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, will appear in court Friday, May 20 for a bail hearing. Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail jumping.

According to court filings, a police officer was at the intersection of Water and Juneau on crowd patrol shortly after 11:00 p.m. following the Milwaukee Bucks game on May 13, when he heard multiple gunshots. The officer said he saw Green running towards him, holding a gun towards the ground.

Otis Green

Green was ordered to drop the gun, which he did, raised his hands in the air and got on the ground. As he was being taken into custody, Green told the officer he had been shot in the leg.

Filings say a .380 semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Green, who was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Green has an open Milwaukee County felony firearm possession case and was released on a $1,500 signature bond in August of last year, according to court records, and ordered not to possess any dangerous weapons or firearms. Green pleaded guilty to taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and party to a crime, in a 2014 case. Also in that year, another case of taking a vehicle without consent as a passenger was dismissed, but read in at the time of sentencing in the other case.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police, FBI seek help

The Milwaukee Police Department and FBI are requesting the public's assistance in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation of events leading up to, during and immediately after the Water and Highland multi-victim shooting.

To help identify those responsible for these violent acts, the MPD and FBI are accepting tips and digital media depicting the shooting on Water Street. You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.