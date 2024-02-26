Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 injured

article

Two different shootings left two people injured in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 26.

66th and Carmen

A 28-year-old was shot around noon. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown person of interest.

27th and Kilbourn

A 25-year-old was shot at approximately 12:51 p.m. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.