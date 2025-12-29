Milwaukee shooting Monday, 76th and Mill; teen injured

article

The Brief A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting near 76th Street and Mill Road in Milwaukee on Monday. Investigators say the shooting happened during a dispute and resulted in non-fatal injuries. Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect or suspects.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Monday afternoon, Dec. 29.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 76th Street and Mill Road. Officers say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. during a dispute, when a suspect fired shots and struck the victim.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old, made it to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators say the injuries were non-fatal.

Police continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.