Milwaukee shooting Monday, 76th and Mill; teen injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Monday afternoon, Dec. 29.
What we know:
The shooting happened near 76th Street and Mill Road. Officers say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. during a dispute, when a suspect fired shots and struck the victim.
Police said the victim, a 17-year-old, made it to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators say the injuries were non-fatal.
Police continue to search for the suspect or suspects involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.