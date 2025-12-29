Milwaukee fatal shooting Monday, 59th and Hadley; 1 dead, police investigate
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead in a fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Monday, Dec. 29.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near 59th and Hadley. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim, a 26-year-old, was pronounced dead from gunshot injuries. Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been announced.
Scene near 59th and Hadley, Milwaukee
MPD continues to search for those responsible and is asking anyone with information to come forward.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report and FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.