Milwaukee shooting; police say domestic dispute led to gunfire

The Brief A 69-year-old victim was shot near 1st and North in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8. The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute, resulting in non-fatal injuries to the victim. A 31-year-old woman is in police custody pending criminal charges.



Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman is in custody after shooting a 69-year-old near 1st and North on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8.

Shooting during domestic dispute

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The suspect shot the victim during a domestic dispute, police said.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.