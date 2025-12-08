Milwaukee shooting; police say domestic dispute led to gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman is in custody after shooting a 69-year-old near 1st and North on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8.
Shooting during domestic dispute
What we know:
Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The suspect shot the victim during a domestic dispute, police said.
The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.