Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; police say domestic dispute led to gunfire

By
Published  December 8, 2025 5:35pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 69-year-old victim was shot near 1st and North in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8.
    • The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute, resulting in non-fatal injuries to the victim.
    • A 31-year-old woman is in police custody pending criminal charges.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman is in custody after shooting a 69-year-old near 1st and North on Monday afternoon, Dec. 8. 

Shooting during domestic dispute

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The suspect shot the victim during a domestic dispute, police said. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews