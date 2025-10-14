Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

Published  October 14, 2025 7:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday left two people wounded.
    • Police continue to seek anyone involved.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 13. 

North and Buffum 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5:18 p.m. The suspect fired shots, striking the victim. 

The victim, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

50th and Locust

What we know:

A 57-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

