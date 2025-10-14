Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday left two people wounded. Police continue to seek anyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 13.

North and Buffum

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5:18 p.m. The suspect fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

50th and Locust

What we know:

A 57-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.