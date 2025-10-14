Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 13.
North and Buffum
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5:18 p.m. The suspect fired shots, striking the victim.
The victim, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
50th and Locust
What we know:
A 57-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.