Milwaukee shootings Monday; 3 wounded in 2 incidents

Two shootings in Milwaukee late Monday, Sept. 16 led to three people being wounded. Police are seeking information on both incidents.



Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened late Monday, Sept. 16 – and ended with three people being wounded.

25th and Auer

The first shooting happened near 25th and Auer Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 35-year-old, arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Cesar Chavez and Greenfield

A little more than hour later, officers responded to Cesar Chavez Drive near Greenfield Avenue. At the scene, a 34-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. A second victim, 74, was treatment for non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooting in this incident.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.