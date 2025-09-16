Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 15th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night, Sept. 15 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to police, a 35-year-old was shot around 7:50 p.m. near 15th and Concordia.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
15th and Concordia, Milwaukee
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.