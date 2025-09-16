Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 15th and Concordia

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Sept. 15. A 35-year-old was shot near 15th and Concordia around 7:50 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night, Sept. 15 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 35-year-old was shot around 7:50 p.m. near 15th and Concordia.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.