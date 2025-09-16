Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 15th and Concordia

By
Published  September 16, 2025 5:49am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
15th and Concordia, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Sept. 15. 
    • A 35-year-old was shot near 15th and Concordia around 7:50 p.m. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night, Sept. 15 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 35-year-old was shot around 7:50 p.m. near 15th and Concordia. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

