Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 47th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 8 left one person wounded.
What we know:
Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot around 7:36 a.m. in the area of 47th Street and Glendale Avenue.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.