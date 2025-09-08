Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 47th and Glendale

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning, Sept. 8. A 41-year-old was shot and wounded near 47th and Glendale. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 8 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot around 7:36 a.m. in the area of 47th Street and Glendale Avenue.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.