Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 47th and Glendale

Published  September 8, 2025 11:50am CDT
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning, Sept. 8.
    • A 41-year-old was shot and wounded near 47th and Glendale.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 8 left one person wounded. 

What we know:

Police say the 41-year-old victim was shot around 7:36 a.m. in the area of 47th Street and Glendale Avenue. 

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

