Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that occurred on Monday, Sept. 1.

68th and Carmen

What we know:

A 16-year-old was shot around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Unknown location

What we know:

Around 3:40 a.m., a 40-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.