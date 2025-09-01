Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

Published  September 1, 2025 10:16am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 1.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that occurred on Monday, Sept. 1. 

68th and Carmen

What we know:

A 16-year-old was shot around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.  

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. 

Unknown location

What we know:

Around 3:40 a.m., a 40-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to a hospital. 

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

