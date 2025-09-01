Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that occurred on Monday, Sept. 1.
68th and Carmen
What we know:
A 16-year-old was shot around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Unknown location
What we know:
Around 3:40 a.m., a 40-year-old was shot. The victim was taken to a hospital.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.