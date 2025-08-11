Milwaukee shootings Monday morning; 1 killed, 1 injured

article

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

77th and Bender

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:45 a.m. a 22-year-old was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say the suspect shot the victim during a fight. Police are searching for that known suspect.

29th and Clybourn

What we know:

At about 3:10 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot and killed.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.