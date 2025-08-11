Milwaukee shootings Monday morning; 1 killed, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot, one of them fatally, in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.
77th and Bender
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:45 a.m. a 22-year-old was shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police say the suspect shot the victim during a fight. Police are searching for that known suspect.
29th and Clybourn
What we know:
At about 3:10 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot and killed.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.