Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

Published  July 28, 2025 12:57pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 28. 
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 28 left two people wounded. 

Muskego and Arrow

What we know:

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at about 9:46 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a person was in a car in the area of Muskego and Arrow when they fired at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Buffum and Wright

What we know:

A 29-year-old was shot and wounded around 7:31 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.    

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

