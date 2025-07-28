Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 28. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 28 left two people wounded.

Muskego and Arrow

What we know:

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at about 9:46 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a person was in a car in the area of Muskego and Arrow when they fired at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Buffum and Wright

What we know:

A 29-year-old was shot and wounded around 7:31 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.