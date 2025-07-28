Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, July 28 left two people wounded.
Muskego and Arrow
What we know:
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at about 9:46 a.m.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a person was in a car in the area of Muskego and Arrow when they fired at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire.
The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
Buffum and Wright
What we know:
A 29-year-old was shot and wounded around 7:31 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.