Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Water and Clybourn

A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, June 16, left one person wounded. It happened around 2 a.m. near Water and Clybourn.

What we know:

The victim, a 29-year-old, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.