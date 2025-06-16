Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Water and Clybourn
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, June 16, left one person wounded. It happened around 2 a.m. near Water and Clybourn.
What we know:
The victim, a 29-year-old, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.