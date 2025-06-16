Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near Water and Clybourn

Published  June 16, 2025 5:36am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, June 16. 
    • It happened near Water and Clybourn at around 2 a.m. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, June 16, left one person wounded. It happened around 2 a.m. near Water and Clybourn. 

What we know:

The victim, a 29-year-old, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

