Milwaukee shootings Monday; teen dead, 3 others wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 9 left one person dead and three others wounded.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Hopkins and Fairmount
What we know:
Two people were shot and wounded around 5:10 p.m.
A 30-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 39-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Scene near 45th and Hampton
45th and Hampton
What we know:
Around 6:10 p.m. two people were shot near 45th and Hampton.
A 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 13-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and arrived at the hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.