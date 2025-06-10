Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; teen dead, 3 others wounded

By
Published  June 10, 2025 6:26am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene near Hopkins and Fairmount

    • Milwaukee police are investigating separate shootings that occurred on Monday, June 9.
    • The shootings left one person dead and three others wounded.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, June 9 left one person dead and three others wounded. 

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Hopkins and Fairmount

What we know:

Two people were shot and wounded around 5:10 p.m. 

A 30-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to hospital for treatment. 

A 39-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Scene near 45th and Hampton

45th and Hampton

What we know:

Around 6:10 p.m. two people were shot near 45th and Hampton. 

A 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 13-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

