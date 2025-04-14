Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Carmen, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 14 near 65th and Carmen. It happened around 12:36 a.m.

What we know:

The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.