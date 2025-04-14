Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Carmen, 1 wounded

By
Published  April 14, 2025 5:36am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 14.
    • It happened near 65th and Carmen around 12:36 a.m. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 14 near 65th and Carmen. It happened around 12:36 a.m.

What we know:

The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

No arrests have been made. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

