Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Carmen, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 14 near 65th and Carmen. It happened around 12:36 a.m.
What we know:
The victim, a 20-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.