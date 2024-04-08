Milwaukee shooting Monday, 1 injured

article

A 24-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, April 8.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 11:25 a.m. near 19th and Center.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

