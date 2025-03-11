Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

article

The Brief Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, March 10. The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. One person was arrested.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, March 10 left two people wounded.

1st and Ring

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. near 1st and Ring.

Police say the victim, a19-year-old, summoned police from the area of Palmer and Burleigh and was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

92nd and Sheridan

What we know:

A 45-year-old was shot at approximately 9:10 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A 64-year-old was arrested. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.