Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, March 10 left two people wounded.
1st and Ring
What we know:
Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. near 1st and Ring.
Police say the victim, a19-year-old, summoned police from the area of Palmer and Burleigh and was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
92nd and Sheridan
What we know:
A 45-year-old was shot at approximately 9:10 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
A 64-year-old was arrested. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.