Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday; 2 wounded

By
Published  March 11, 2025 5:59am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

92nd and Sheridan, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, March 10.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation.
    • One person was arrested.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, March 10 left two people wounded. 

1st and Ring

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m. near 1st and Ring. 

Police say the victim, a19-year-old, summoned police from the area of Palmer and Burleigh and was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

92nd and Sheridan

What we know:

 A 45-year-old was shot at approximately 9:10 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

 A 64-year-old was arrested. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews