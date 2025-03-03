Milwaukee shooting near Holton and Center; 3 wounded

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 3, left three people wounded. It happened near Holton and Center around 1:30 a.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 3. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Holton and Center.

What we know:

Police say the three victims, a 21-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Holton and Center, Milwaukee

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.