Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near Holton and Center; 3 wounded

By and
Published  March 3, 2025 5:27am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Holton and Center

A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 3, left three people wounded.

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, March 3, left three people wounded.
    • It happened near Holton and Center around 1:30 a.m.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 3. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Holton and Center.

What we know:

Police say the three victims, a 21-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. 

No arrests have been made.  

Holton and Center, Milwaukee

Holton and Center, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews