Milwaukee shootings Monday morning, 2 wounded

By
Published  February 23, 2026 11:26am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Scene near 8th and Washington

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Feb. 23.
    • One shooting happened near 76th and Good Hope, the other near 8th and Washington.
    • One of the shootings stemmed from a vehicle accident.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Feb. 23.

76th and Good Hope

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. a 25-year-old was in their vehicle when they were shot at.

The victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app. 

8th and Washington

What we know:

At about 7:30 a.m., two people got into a fight that stemmed from a vehicle crash, when the suspect fired shots at the victim, and subsequently stricking the victim.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Scene near 8th and Washington

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene near 8th and Washington.

