Milwaukee shootings Monday morning, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Feb. 23.
76th and Good Hope
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m. a 25-year-old was in their vehicle when they were shot at.
The victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
8th and Washington
What we know:
At about 7:30 a.m., two people got into a fight that stemmed from a vehicle crash, when the suspect fired shots at the victim, and subsequently stricking the victim.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Scene near 8th and Washington
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene near 8th and Washington.