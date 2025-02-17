Milwaukee shooting Monday, near Vienna and William Finlayson; 1 injured

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said a 19-year-old was shot on Monday, Feb. 17. It happened around 2:40 p.m. near Vienna and William Finlayson. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



A 19-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 17.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 2:40 p.m. near Vienna and William Finlayson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 19-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.