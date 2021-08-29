Milwaukee shootings leave 4 injured: police

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that left four injured Saturday night, August 28 into Sunday morning August 29 on the city's north side.

The first shooting happened near 60th and Nash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and arrived at a hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

The second shooting happened near 45th Place and Hope around 9:20 p.m.

The victim, a 55-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an ongoing dispute. Police have a suspect in custody. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for review.

The third shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near 27th and Atkinson.

The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument. Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

The fourth shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday near 19th and Vine.

The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument. Police have a known suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on any instance is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

