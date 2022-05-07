Milwaukee shootings leave 3 injured

Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday, May 6 into Saturday, May 7.

The first shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man presented himself at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He is listed in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday near 13th and Atkinson. A 58-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is in serious, but stable condition and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting stem from an argument. Milwaukee Police have two suspects in custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

The third shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 22nd and Hopkins. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting stem from an argument. Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect at this time.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.