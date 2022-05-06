Buffum and Auer shooting: Man seriously wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, May 6 near Auer and Buffum. It happened at approximately 2:34 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee. He sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.