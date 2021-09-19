Milwaukee shootings leave 2 injured; unknown suspects sought

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two women injured in the city of Milwaukee Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near 42nd and Hope.

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near 31st and Hayes around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

