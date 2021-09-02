Milwaukee shootings leave 2 injured: police

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured Wednesday night, Sept. 1 into Thursday morning, Sept. 2 on the city's north side.

The first shooting happened near 38th and Meinecke shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near 2nd and Clarke around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to either incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

