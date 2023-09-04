Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded, separate incidents on Labor Day

Milwaukee police say two men were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Monday, Sept. 4.

9th & Burleigh

Police first learned of a shooting near 9th and Burleigh around 9:45 a.m. Monday. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded – and arrived at a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a fight.

37th and Lancaster

Police are investigating the shooting of a 61-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Lancaster. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before noon Monday.

Shooting scene near 37th and Lancaster, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Scene near 37th and Lancaster, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.