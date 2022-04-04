Milwaukee shootings: Man, teen injured in separate incidents

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3. A 16-year-old male sustained non-fatal injuries and he walked into a local hospital for treatment. The location of shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 4. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery. The location of occurrence is under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

