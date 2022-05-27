MPD: Friday shootings injure 2, suspects sought

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings Friday, May 27.

Two men – ages 21 and 18 – were wounded.

17th and Atkinson

Shortly after 9 a.m., a 21-year-old man was driving when a suspect approached in another vehicle and fired several shots – striking the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Appleton and Villard

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 8:10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.