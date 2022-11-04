Milwaukee police: Friday shootings wound 3

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 4 responded to at least three separate shootings.

Two men and one woman – all from Milwaukee – were wounded.

26th and Lloyd

Just after 1 a.m., police said a 36-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

38th and Florist

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot inside a home around 2:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said a suspect is in custody, and they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

5th and Burleigh

A 40-year-old woman was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Police said she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for two of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.