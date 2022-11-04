Milwaukee police: Friday shootings wound 3
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 4 responded to at least three separate shootings.
Two men and one woman – all from Milwaukee – were wounded.
26th and Lloyd
Just after 1 a.m., police said a 36-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
38th and Florist
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot inside a home around 2:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said a suspect is in custody, and they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
5th and Burleigh
A 40-year-old woman was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Police said she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD investigates
Police are looking for the people responsible for two of the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.