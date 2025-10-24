Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 13th and Burnham

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Oct. 24. One person was wounded near 13th and Burnham. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 24 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 32-year-old was shot around 2 a.m. near 13th and Burnham.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.