Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 13th and Burnham

Published  October 24, 2025 5:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Oct. 24. 
    • One person was wounded near 13th and Burnham. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 24 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to police, a 32-year-old was shot around 2 a.m. near 13th and Burnham. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

