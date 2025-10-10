Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 22nd and Howard
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's south side left one person wounded early Friday morning, Oct. 10.
What we know:
According to police, an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Howard around 12:10 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.