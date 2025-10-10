Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 22nd and Howard

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday morning, Oct. 10. An 18-year-old was shot and wounded near 22nd and Howard. No arrests have been made.



A shooting on Milwaukee's south side left one person wounded early Friday morning, Oct. 10.

What we know:

According to police, an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Howard around 12:10 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.