Milwaukee shootings Friday evening, 3 injured including teens
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including two 16-year-olds, were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Oct. 3.
Teutonia and Cornell
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police have made arrests related to this incident.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Buffum and Clarke
What we know:
At about 8:50 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police say they are looking for a suspect related to this shooting.
27th and Highland
What we know:
At about 9 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting also.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
