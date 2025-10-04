Milwaukee shootings Friday evening, 3 injured including teens

article

The Brief Three people were shot in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 3, including two teenagers. The shootings happened within the span of a few hours. Police have made arrests in connection to one of the shootings.



Three people, including two 16-year-olds, were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Oct. 3.

Teutonia and Cornell

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police have made arrests related to this incident.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Buffum and Clarke

What we know:

At about 8:50 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say they are looking for a suspect related to this shooting.

27th and Highland

What we know:

At about 9 p.m., a 26-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect related to this shooting also.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.