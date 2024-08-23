Milwaukee fatal shooting; 19th and Forest Home, 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

A shooting in Milwaukee left one person dead and another wounded on Friday morning, Aug. 23. It happened around 1:40 a.m. near 19th Street and Forest Home Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 35-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man regarding this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.