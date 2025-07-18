Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 31st and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 18 left one person wounded.
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 31st and Lisbon. The victim, a 50-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left ankle.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.