Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 31st and Lisbon

Published  July 18, 2025 6:06am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, July 18.
    •  The victim, a 50-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left ankle. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 18 left one person wounded.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 31st and Lisbon.  The victim, a 50-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left ankle. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

