Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 12th and Hadley

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, July 10. A 38-year-old was shot near 12th and Hadley around 12:25 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 10, left one person wounded.

12th and Hadley

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 12:25 a.m. near 12th and Hadley.

The victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.