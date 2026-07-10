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Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 12th and Hadley

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 10, 2026 5:58 AM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 5:58 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, July 10.
    • A 38-year-old was shot near 12th and Hadley around 12:25 a.m.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 10, left one person wounded. 

12th and Hadley

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 12:25 a.m. near 12th and Hadley. 

The victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.    

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews