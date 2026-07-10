Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 wounded near 12th and Hadley
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 10, left one person wounded.
12th and Hadley
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 12:25 a.m. near 12th and Hadley.
The victim received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.